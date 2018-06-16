HSBC Lowers Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Hold

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 29th, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis opened at $75.79 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis bought 766,666 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7,896.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,531 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $81,099,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 47.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,721,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 877,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 96.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 484,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.