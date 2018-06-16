Novo Resources Corp (NVO) Insider Eric S. Sprott Purchases 232,200 Shares of Stock

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) insider Eric S. Sprott acquired 232,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,042,578.00.

CVE NVO traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$4.32. 1,635,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,592. Novo Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.83.

About Novo Resources

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It focuses on its Pilbara paleoplacer gold project that includes the Beatons Creek and Marble Bar paleoplacer gold projects covering an area of approximately 1,800 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

