Bank of America Initiates Coverage on NRG Energy (NRG)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 24th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 5,280,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,123. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,074,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after buying an additional 145,192 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,485,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,150,000 after buying an additional 5,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,641,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,344,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,652,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,808,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,467,000 after buying an additional 546,628 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

