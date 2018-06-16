NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NTT Docomo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.2252603469006 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NTT Docomo traded down $0.35, hitting $25.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,213. The company has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

