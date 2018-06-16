Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $647.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce sales of $647.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.32 million and the lowest is $644.27 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $550.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.46 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises opened at $80.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Pisano R. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $218,070.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,363.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,474 shares of company stock worth $9,039,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 821,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,038,000 after purchasing an additional 317,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

