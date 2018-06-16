Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,903,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $234,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $8,259,910. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises traded down $0.68, reaching $82.85, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 825,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.46 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.