Produce Investments (PIL) Downgraded by Numis Securities to “Hold”

Produce Investments (LON:PIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.20) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 286 ($3.81). Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:PIL remained flat at $GBX 143.50 ($1.91) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Produce Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.25 ($2.88).

About Produce Investments

Produce Investments plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, sourcing, packing, and marketing fresh potatoes, and daffodils bulbs and flowers to retail, food service, wholesale, and trading sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Fresh, Processing, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Produce Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Produce Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.