Discoverie Group’s (LON:DSCV) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 455 ($6.06). Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FinnCap increased their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 405 ($5.39) to GBX 456 ($6.07) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.26) price target on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 460 ($6.12) to GBX 475 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 445 ($5.92) on Wednesday. Discoverie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401 ($5.34).

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 394,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.62), for a total transaction of £1,662,869.90 ($2,213,912.79).

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. It offers RF and MW components, fiber optic components, and wireless modules; cabling and assemblies, advanced connectors, and EMC shielding and thermal management products; IR thermal imagers, high speed cameras, modules, and imaging software; and magnetic components, power solutions, and thermal interface products.

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.