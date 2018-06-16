Forterra (FORT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.53) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 366 ($4.87) to GBX 378 ($5.03) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350.38 ($4.66).

Forterra stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.13). 321,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.10).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

