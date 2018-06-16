ValuEngine Upgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to “Sell”

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NS. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered NuStar Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on NuStar Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSE NS traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.53. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.15 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

