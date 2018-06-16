PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) & NuStar Energy (NS) Head to Head Contrast

NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) and PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NuStar Energy and PBF Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 PBF Logistics 0 1 2 0 2.67

NuStar Energy presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. PBF Logistics has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given NuStar Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NuStar Energy is more favorable than PBF Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of NuStar Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of PBF Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of NuStar Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NuStar Energy has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PBF Logistics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar Energy and PBF Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy 11.99% 10.87% 3.34% PBF Logistics 33.57% 56.03% 11.68%

Dividends

NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. PBF Logistics pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. NuStar Energy pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PBF Logistics pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PBF Logistics has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuStar Energy and PBF Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy $1.81 billion 1.21 $147.96 million $0.64 36.69 PBF Logistics $254.81 million 3.48 $100.28 million $2.17 9.75

NuStar Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PBF Logistics. PBF Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PBF Logistics beats NuStar Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 3,130 miles of refined product pipelines and 1,930 miles of crude oil pipelines in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico; a 1,920-mile refined product pipeline originating in southern Kansas and terminating at Jamestown, North Dakota; a 450-mile refined product pipeline originating at Andeavor's Mandan, North Dakota refinery and terminating in Minneapolis, Minnesota; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 81 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 96 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility. Its storage facility consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products, and intermediates. PBF Logistics GP LLC serves as the general partner of the partnership. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

