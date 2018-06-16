NuStar GP Holdings L.L.C. (NSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar GP Holdings L.L.C. (NYSE:NSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NuStar GP in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NuStar GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Get NuStar GP alerts:

NuStar GP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 179,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,992. NuStar GP has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $566.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.25.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 174.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter. analysts predict that NuStar GP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. NuStar GP’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSH. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,304 shares in the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,366,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 512.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 411,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 344,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 559,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 318,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar GP by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 327,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.