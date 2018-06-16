NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRI. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price objective on NutriSystem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded NutriSystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NutriSystem from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $36.70 on Thursday. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NutriSystem by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,734,000 after acquiring an additional 252,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NutriSystem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,445,000 after acquiring an additional 189,317 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NutriSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NutriSystem by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237,914 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in NutriSystem by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 901,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the period.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.