NuVasive (NUVA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded NuVasive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.06.

NUVA stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.14%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 18.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $6,375,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

