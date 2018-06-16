Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.36 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Butler sold 12,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $449,580.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,046 shares of company stock worth $885,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. 5,902,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

