Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 143.2% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 506.6% in the first quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,257 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

