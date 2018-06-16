Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

