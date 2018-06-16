Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $228,451.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Kansas City Southern opened at $110.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

