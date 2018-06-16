Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio traded up $0.09, reaching $14.11, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 8,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

