Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd traded down $0.10, hitting $13.21, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 76,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,902. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

