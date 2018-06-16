NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $11,946,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 279,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.61 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $328.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

