NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News coverage about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the computer hardware maker an impact score of 46.589296022899 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,806,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,600. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.54. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.06.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 38,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $10,027,724.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,989,646.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,966 shares of company stock worth $60,622,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

