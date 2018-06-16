NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXTM. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NXTM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $27.43. 359,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,672. NxStage Medical has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.68 and a beta of -0.02.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. equities research analysts anticipate that NxStage Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NxStage Medical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 390,594 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in NxStage Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,035,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in NxStage Medical during the 1st quarter worth $74,411,000. Pennant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NxStage Medical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 134,288 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in NxStage Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,184,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 380,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

