Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 47,100 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 47,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.72. 668,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,869. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $663.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 95.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

