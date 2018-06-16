Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) vs. Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Head to Head Contrast

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE: ICD) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $90.01 million 1.57 -$24.29 million ($0.53) -7.02 Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.62 $49.21 million $0.43 40.40

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Contract Drilling. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.01%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.78%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -23.25% -7.97% -6.26% Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Independence Contract Drilling does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 365.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Independence Contract Drilling on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 14 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

