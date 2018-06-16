Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,372,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 441,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.12%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.