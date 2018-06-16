OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) Trading Down 26% This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. OAX has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $231,694.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Qryptos and HitBTC. During the last week, OAX has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00589861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00243855 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095269 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,009,250 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Qryptos, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

