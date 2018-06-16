Obseva SA (OBSV) Receives $21.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

OBSV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Obseva from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Obseva opened at $12.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Obseva has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $468.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.82.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 1st quarter worth $64,096,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter worth $9,760,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter worth $9,760,000. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. now owns 4,749,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,988,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 587,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

