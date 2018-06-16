Obsidian Energy (OBE) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

News coverage about Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Obsidian Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7780592289007 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:OBE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,170. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obsidian Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

