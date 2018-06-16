Obsidian Energy (OBE) Trading Down 5%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,226,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,557,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Obsidian Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 4.31.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 485,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 114,420 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,208,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 289,126 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

