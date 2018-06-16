Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $25,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27,647.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 181,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $83.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

