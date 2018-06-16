Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ocean Rig UDW in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 358,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,863. Ocean Rig UDW has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in Ocean Rig UDW by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,376,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at $7,606,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the fourth quarter valued at $6,993,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

