Oceaneering International (OII) Receives $22.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.82 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th.

OII traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,277. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.79 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 164.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,676,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 917.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,548,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

