OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 457,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,029. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher Maher bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 1,453 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $39,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,210,000 after acquiring an additional 619,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,710,000 after buying an additional 639,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 178,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,444,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,088,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after buying an additional 588,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

