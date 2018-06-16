Oclaro Inc (OCLR) EVP Lisa Paul Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Oclaro traded down $0.12, reaching $9.01, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,740,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,469. Oclaro Inc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Oclaro had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oclaro Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

