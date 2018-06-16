Octoin Coin (CRYPTO:OCC) Achieves Market Cap of $151,644.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $151,644.00 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00584781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241224 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094091 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s total supply is 782,203 coins and its circulating supply is 400,073 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is octoin.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

