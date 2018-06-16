Octoin Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $151,030.00 (CRYPTO:OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005771 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $151,030.00 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00589173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093293 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s total supply is 782,283 coins and its circulating supply is 400,153 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. Octoin Coin’s official website is octoin.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octoin Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.