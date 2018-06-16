Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. equinet set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.78 ($127.65).

Shares of Duerr stock traded down €0.86 ($1.00) on Monday, hitting €96.16 ($111.81). The stock had a trading volume of 238,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a twelve month low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a twelve month high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

