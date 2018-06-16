ODEM One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,789.00 (CRYPTO:ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $35.63 million and approximately $6,789.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00580484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00092059 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,482,511 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.