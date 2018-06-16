Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OFS Capital (OFS) Stock Price

News stories about OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OFS Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8485796003163 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFS shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 60,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,796. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.48.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

