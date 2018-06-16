OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy also posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,784,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,070,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 1,578,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

