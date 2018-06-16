Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,365 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy traded down $0.34, hitting $34.22, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,146. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.69 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

