Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Oil States International worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 777,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,017,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,027,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,663,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period.

Shares of Oil States International opened at $32.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $253.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OIS. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

