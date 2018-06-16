Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Receives $142.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $925.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

