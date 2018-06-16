Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $161.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $925.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Argus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

