National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Holdings Increased by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 232.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.12% of National Health Investors worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,673,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 530,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,012,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,076.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after purchasing an additional 499,535 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of National Health Investors traded down $0.08, hitting $74.42, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,384. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

