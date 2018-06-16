Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Purchases 27,700 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 234.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,942. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

