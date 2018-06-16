Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12,251.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.33% of United Fire Group worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,412,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,378,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 504,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

United Fire Group traded up $0.36, reaching $54.42, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 110,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,200. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.49. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $258.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $152,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,300.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn M. Jaffray sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $574,345.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

