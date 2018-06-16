Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Holdings Boosted by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5,900.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,168,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,501,000 after buying an additional 1,022,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,392,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,277,000 after purchasing an additional 330,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,214,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,072,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,562 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

HST traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.29. 8,768,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $46,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $118,313.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.