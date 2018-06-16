Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 54,172 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,973,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,920,000 after buying an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,719,000 after buying an additional 433,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,128,000 after buying an additional 411,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,695,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 300,877 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,519. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

